Cwm LLC Sells 149 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.46.

In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

