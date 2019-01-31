Cwm LLC Sells 129,760 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,760 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10,667.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,471,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,987 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,688,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,371,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,658,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224,097 shares during the period.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $50.09 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

