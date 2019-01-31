Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.26.

NYSE:CMI opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,374.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,847. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

