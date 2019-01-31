CSP (CSPI) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Financial Survey

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSP and Jack Henry & Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $72.92 million 0.54 $14.44 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.54 billion 6.68 $376.66 million $3.59 37.06

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 16.50% -6.93% -2.72% Jack Henry & Associates 25.29% 24.13% 15.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 3 1 0 2.25

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $145.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than CSP.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats CSP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

