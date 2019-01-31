Cryptonex (CNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.19 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00028814 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.01856455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00181166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00199051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

