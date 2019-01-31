Crossvault Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in IBM (IBM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in IBM by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in IBM by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in IBM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,853.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.20. 13,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,997. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and tailored industry solutions; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

