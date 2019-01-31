Cronos Group (CRON) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.91

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 19029049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,968.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

