Critical Review: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 48.94 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -53.85 ADMA Biologics $22.76 million 6.42 -$43.75 million ($1.91) -1.65

ADMA Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 3 15 0 2.83 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $101.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 267.72%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 2.40% 2.54% 1.17% ADMA Biologics -243.42% -155.19% -55.85%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats ADMA Biologics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease. It is also developing NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial that is used for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company's research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, dystonia, and other indications. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. In Addition, the company offers Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. It distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and others. The ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

