Critical Analysis: Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) and Hexindai (HX)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and Hexindai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Hexindai 44.53% 40.40% 34.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Hexindai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.74 $3.00 billion $1.99 15.78 Hexindai $107.26 million 1.23 $65.48 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hexindai beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

