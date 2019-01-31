Critical Analysis: Alcentra Capital (ABDC) vs. Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

29.0% of Alcentra Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alcentra Capital and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group 2 4 0 0 1.67

Alcentra Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Alcentra Capital.

Dividends

Alcentra Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Alcentra Capital pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alcentra Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Alcentra Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital -29.76% 9.29% 5.02% Janus Henderson Group 37.59% 11.67% 8.11%

Risk and Volatility

Alcentra Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alcentra Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital $33.35 million 2.92 -$19.10 million $1.32 5.45 Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.00 $655.50 million $2.48 8.88

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital. Alcentra Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Alcentra Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in the United States. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.