Credits Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. Credits has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $811,609.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00067165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,200,050 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, COSS, Mercatox, CoinBene, Gate.io and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.