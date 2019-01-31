Creative Learning (CLCN) and Puxin (NEW) Financial Survey

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 1.12% 4.14% 2.53% Puxin N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Creative Learning and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puxin has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.70%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Learning and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.46 million 0.56 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Puxin $204.47 million 2.47 -$63.34 million N/A N/A

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

