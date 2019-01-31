Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 283,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 126,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $3,177,893.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,220,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 167,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $4,206,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,152. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/country-club-trust-company-n-a-sells-1000-shares-of-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta.html.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.