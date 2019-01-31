Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $276,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,010,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,827,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,773,000 after buying an additional 1,355,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,498,000 after buying an additional 403,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,017.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after buying an additional 860,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 646,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/country-club-trust-company-n-a-has-276000-stake-in-ishares-msci-south-korea-etf-ewy.html.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.