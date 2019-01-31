Coty (COTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,423,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 10,051,458 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. BMO Capital Markets raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,176,484.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,828,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,191 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,379,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coty by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

