Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 4,023 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,070 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $49,969.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,115.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $395,348. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

