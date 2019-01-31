Corning (GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $969,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,308 shares of company stock worth $2,126,766 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 743,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,795,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

