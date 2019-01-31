CoreSite Realty (COR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other CoreSite Realty news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $473,524 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

