Core Laboratories (CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.45 EPS.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,476. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

