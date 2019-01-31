Contrasting Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) and Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nexeo Solutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.3% of Nexeo Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nexeo Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeo Solutions 0.73% 9.14% 2.51% Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexeo Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeo Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexeo Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.01%. Given Nexeo Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexeo Solutions is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeo Solutions $4.03 billion 0.20 $29.40 million $0.74 12.45 Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 430.25 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Nexeo Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Summary

Nexeo Solutions beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. The company provides approximately 24,000 products that are used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction, as well as performance coatings, including architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. It also offers on-site and off-site hazardous and non-hazardous environmental services, including waste collection, transportation, recovery, disposal arrangement, and recycling services. The company was formerly known as WL Ross Holding Corp. and changed its name to Nexeo Solutions, Inc. in June 2016. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

