Contrasting BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) and eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS)

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) and eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BOS Better OnLine Sol and eRoomSystem Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and eRoomSystem Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOS Better OnLine Sol $28.93 million 0.29 $770,000.00 N/A N/A eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.00 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

BOS Better OnLine Sol has higher revenue and earnings than eRoomSystem Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and eRoomSystem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOS Better OnLine Sol 2.99% 9.34% 4.84% eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of eRoomSystem Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOS Better OnLine Sol beats eRoomSystem Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

eRoomSystem Technologies Company Profile

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

