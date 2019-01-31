Contagious Gaming (CNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Contagious Gaming will post -0.0299999985000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

