ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Set at $77.00 by Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given a $77.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

COP opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

