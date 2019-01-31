Conning Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $3,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

