Conning Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $100.05 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Conning Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/conning-inc-sells-1230-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.