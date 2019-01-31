Conning Inc. Purchases 1,912 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.34.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

