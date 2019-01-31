Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

INTU stock opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $4,609,813.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $30,006,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,207 shares of company stock valued at $68,710,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

