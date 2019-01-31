Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $460,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $144.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $162.36.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
