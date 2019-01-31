Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $979,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

