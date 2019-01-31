Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $27,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,173 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

CXO opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/concho-resources-inc-cxo-holdings-boosted-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.