Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.