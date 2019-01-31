Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Shares of CRK opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
