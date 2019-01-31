Comparing Taoping (TAOP) & Its Peers

Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Taoping to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Taoping alerts:

0.4% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Taoping has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping’s rivals have a beta of -9.82, indicating that their average stock price is 1,082% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Taoping Competitors -9.68% -46.99% -2.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taoping and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $18.19 million $850,000.00 9.17 Taoping Competitors $1.83 billion $205.12 million -8.86

Taoping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taoping. Taoping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taoping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Taoping Competitors 1593 7473 13919 666 2.58

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Taoping’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taoping has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Taoping beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.