Comparing PDL BioPharma (PDLI) & Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PDL BioPharma and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.69%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $320.06 million 1.45 $110.74 million $0.63 5.05 Sutro Biopharma $51.74 million 4.67 -$19.68 million N/A N/A

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma -28.41% 7.72% 5.67% Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Sutro Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

