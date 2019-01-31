Comparing Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OMBP) & Nantkwest (NK)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nantkwest and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nantkwest presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.63%. Given Nantkwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nantkwest has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nantkwest and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $50,000.00 1,711.28 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -0.90 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -198,790.38% -54.20% -46.28% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nantkwest beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

