Community Bank N.A. Purchases 780 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 949,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,203,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,934,000 after buying an additional 870,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,073,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,055,000 after buying an additional 760,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

