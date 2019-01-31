Community Bank N.A. Purchases 200 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 20,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,824. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

