Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $26.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.15 billion and the highest is $28.32 billion. Comcast posted sales of $22.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $107.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.27 billion to $113.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.91 billion to $119.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,353 shares of company stock worth $661,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 126,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Comcast by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 141,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,181,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

