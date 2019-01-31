Comcast (CMCSA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,353 shares of company stock valued at $661,540. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comcast by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,278,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.