Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $222,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $280,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

