Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

