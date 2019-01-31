CoinUs Market Capitalization Achieves $11.55 Million (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $279,875.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

