Coffee (JVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.34

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 23920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
JVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.
Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.
