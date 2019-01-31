Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 23920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

JVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday.

Get Coffee alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coffee (JVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.34” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/coffee-jva-sets-new-1-year-high-at-6-34.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.17% of Coffee worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.