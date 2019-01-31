Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 4,545 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $3,677,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in The Western Union by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after buying an additional 604,186 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 140,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 29,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,954. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $339,381.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,749.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $425,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 4,545 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-ny-sells-4545-shares-of-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.