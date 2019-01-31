Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 774 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Unilever by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 63,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,475. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

