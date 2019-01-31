CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Lowered by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $513,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,550. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $180.37 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $149.38 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

