China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. CLSA cut China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. New Street Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 469,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHA opened at $54.84 on Friday. China Telecom has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

