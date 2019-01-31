Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after buying an additional 295,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $147.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/chemung-canal-trust-co-has-3-47-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.