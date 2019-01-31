Chemring Group (CHG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays lowered Chemring Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemring Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 154.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

In related news, insider Carl-Peter Forster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,560.17).

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

