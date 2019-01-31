Chanticleer (BURG) vs. Wingstop (WING) Critical Review

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chanticleer alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chanticleer and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 1 7 6 0 2.36

Wingstop has a consensus price target of $63.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chanticleer does not pay a dividend. Wingstop pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.43 million 0.17 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.09 Wingstop $105.55 million 18.33 $27.30 million $0.74 89.26

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -14.80% -33.85% -11.41% Wingstop 21.14% -21.61% 20.70%

Summary

Wingstop beats Chanticleer on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.