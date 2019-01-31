CGI (GIB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CGI by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CGI by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

